Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,789,000 after purchasing an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,883.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 357,307 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 286,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 247,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,017,000 after buying an additional 226,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $118.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

