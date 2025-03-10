Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19,950.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 397,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 395,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.05.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

