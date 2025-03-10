VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Objectivity Squared LLC

Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Objectivity Squared LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.92.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

