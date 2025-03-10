Uquid Coin Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $4.34 or 0.00005477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $43.45 million and approximately $88,393.20 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

