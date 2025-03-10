UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Tops $8.93 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and $5.17 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $9.67 or 0.00012264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00115536 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000403 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,970,477 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 923,972,491.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 9.75905152 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,774,447.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

