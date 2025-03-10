Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $174.81. 53,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.97.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

