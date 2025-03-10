United Community Bank Sells 355 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

United Community Bank reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.