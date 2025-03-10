United Community Bank Invests $119,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

COWZ stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

