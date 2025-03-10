United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is Mount Lucas Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up 1.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $82.88 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

