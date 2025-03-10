True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.82 and last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 22656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.
Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.
