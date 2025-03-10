TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. TruBridge updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TruBridge stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 354,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $408.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. TruBridge has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $31.67.
In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 34,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $978,306.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 768,250 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,317.50. This trade represents a 4.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 116,728 shares of company stock worth $3,239,879 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.
