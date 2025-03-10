Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 75186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

TFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 782,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,086,000 after purchasing an additional 198,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,151,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 72,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 41,226 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

