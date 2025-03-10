Tri-Continental Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2766 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Tri-Continental Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 48,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,290. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

