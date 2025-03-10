Tri-Continental Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2766 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
Tri-Continental Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of TY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 48,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,290. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
