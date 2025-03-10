Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $344.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.61. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $279.00 and a twelve month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,299,384.19. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

