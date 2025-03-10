Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,154 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,728 put options.
Infosys Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
