Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,154 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,728 put options.

Infosys Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 3.1% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Infosys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

