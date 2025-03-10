Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Up 14.4% – Should You Buy?

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.58). 160,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 98,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309.31 ($4.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.87) price target on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tracsis

Tracsis Stock Up 14.4 %

Tracsis Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 409.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 531.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.52 million, a P/E ratio of 218.71 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tracsis

In other Tracsis news, insider Tracy Sheedy purchased 950 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,035 ($6,508.53). Also, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.89), for a total transaction of £20,285.98 ($26,222.83). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tracsis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tracsis plc is a technology company and a leading provider of software and hardware products, data capture and data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries.

Tracsis’s products and services are widely used to increase efficiency, reduce cost and risk, improve operational and asset performance, improve safety management and decision making capabilities and improve the overall end-user experience for clients and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.