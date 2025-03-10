Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

