Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$158,252.50 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2025

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOUGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.30 per share, with a total value of C$158,252.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 6th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.28 per share, with a total value of C$163,190.00.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.43 per share, with a total value of C$168,575.00.
  • On Thursday, January 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.44 per share, with a total value of C$166,109.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,945.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,216.50.
  • On Thursday, December 12th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,252.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$63.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.42. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$55.27 and a 52 week high of C$70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.