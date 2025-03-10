Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$158,252.50 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.30 per share, with a total value of C$158,252.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.28 per share, with a total value of C$163,190.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.43 per share, with a total value of C$168,575.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.44 per share, with a total value of C$166,109.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,945.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,216.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,252.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$63.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.42. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$55.27 and a 52 week high of C$70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

TOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.