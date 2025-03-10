Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002,364 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,870,000 after purchasing an additional 288,205 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,896,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,077,000 after purchasing an additional 106,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,012,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 10.5 %

DIHP stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

