Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 32,155 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,780,000 after buying an additional 534,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,068,000 after buying an additional 457,487 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,073,000 after buying an additional 408,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,075,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,474,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,230,000 after buying an additional 195,233 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

