Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

