Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 3.92% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 572.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

