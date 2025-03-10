Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $264.89 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $226.62 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.82 and its 200 day moving average is $269.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

