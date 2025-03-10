Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,166,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after buying an additional 1,158,233 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,367,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

