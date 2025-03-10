Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $78.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

