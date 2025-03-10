Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 392.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,466,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,743,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,920,000 after acquiring an additional 141,687 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after acquiring an additional 393,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,796,000 after acquiring an additional 184,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,093,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,888,000 after acquiring an additional 197,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $68.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.