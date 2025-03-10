Top Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – March 7th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Xiao-I are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that are involved in creating or operating the digital and augmented reality environments that comprise the metaverse. These companies typically include technology firms, gaming companies, and hardware manufacturers whose products and services help build and support virtual worlds, digital economies, and immersive experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. 201,769,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,620,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $339.79. 1,639,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.18. The company has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,047. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a twelve month low of $138.24 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average of $208.07.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 162,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Shares of Xiao-I stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 80,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11. Xiao-I has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

