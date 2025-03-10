Top Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – March 9th

Union Pacific, CSX, Canadian National Railway, Norfolk Southern, and CF Industries are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory or reserves of fertilizer products held by manufacturers, distributors, or government agencies. These stocks are used to manage supply, stabilize market prices, and ensure that sufficient fertilizers are available to meet agricultural demand during periods of market fluctuations or unexpected supply disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $249.84. 2,835,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.04 and a 200 day moving average of $240.98. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.26. 19,422,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,630,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $101.12. 4,142,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,553. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $96.28 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.60.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC traded up $5.69 on Friday, hitting $243.89. 1,221,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,598. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.51 and its 200-day moving average is $250.85.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $77.28. 3,518,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,972. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45.

