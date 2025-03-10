Top Apparel Stocks To Research – March 7th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, distribute, or retail clothing and fashion-related products. These stocks provide investors exposure to the trends and dynamics of the fashion industry, often reflecting consumer preferences, market seasonality, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $74.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $951.95. 2,600,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $989.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $942.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,583,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,553,991. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,833. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Featured Articles