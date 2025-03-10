Toncoin (TON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $219.62 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.86 billion and $219.62 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00003347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00003875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,124,259,694 coins and its circulating supply is 2,478,667,616 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

