Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys stock opened at $450.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.66. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.77 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
