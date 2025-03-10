Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $635.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $664.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.41. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.