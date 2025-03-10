Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $194.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

