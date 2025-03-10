The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Timken alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

Institutional Trading of Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $3,623,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Timken by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

Timken stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. Timken has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

About Timken

(Get Free Report

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.