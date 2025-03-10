The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 400,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 385,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $176.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.77. The firm has a market cap of $412.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

