The Graph Price Reaches $0.0896 on Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $855.13 million and $56.14 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,336.52 or 1.00658059 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,319.79 or 1.00636837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is a decentralised protocol that indexes and queries blockchain data, enabling efficient access for dApps. It has integrated AI capabilities, including model hosting and AI-assisted querying. GRT is the network’s native token, used for staking, curation, delegation, governance, and AI services.”



