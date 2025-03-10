TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Veritas lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

