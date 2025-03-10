Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 29229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

