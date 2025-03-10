Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TEF
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica
Telefónica Price Performance
NYSE TEF opened at $4.53 on Monday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.62.
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.