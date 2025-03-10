Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 464,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.53 on Monday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.62.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

