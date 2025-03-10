Technology Stocks To Watch Today – March 9th

NVIDIA, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Alibaba Group are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the research, development, and distribution of technology-based products and services. These stocks typically belong to sectors such as software, hardware, telecommunications, and biotechnology, and they are often characterized by rapid growth potential and higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $112.69. 340,933,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,237,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $15.51 on Friday, reaching $194.96. 74,457,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,443,255. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $625.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,358,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,639,459. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $656.91 and a 200-day moving average of $600.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,241,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,238,962. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.56 and a 200-day moving average of $234.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,015,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,093,873. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $381.00 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.40 and a 200-day moving average of $421.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,359,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day moving average of $176.47.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $140.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,813,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,635,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81.

