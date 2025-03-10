Tassel Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,817 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $40.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

