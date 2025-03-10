Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $115.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.37. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

