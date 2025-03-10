Taika Capital LP Invests $713,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,405,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,530,000 after purchasing an additional 230,349 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,744,000 after buying an additional 221,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $344.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

