Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Insider Activity at Synchronoss Technologies

In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $179,802.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,638.88. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNCR shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

