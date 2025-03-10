SuRo Capital (SSSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSSGet Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $5.45 on Monday. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Thursday.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

