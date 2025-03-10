Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 65,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 16,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Stria Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.