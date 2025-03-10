Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 10th (ADBE, AMT, BYON, CFLT, COLD, GAP, GMS, HPE, HRZN, INGM)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 10th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $551.00 to $490.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $235.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.25 to $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $34.00 to $30.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $93.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $24.00 to $16.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $73.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $3.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $72.00. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $12.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

