Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 10th (ADBE, AMT, BYON, CFLT, COLD, GAP, GMS, HPE, HRZN, INGM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 10th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $551.00 to $490.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $235.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.25 to $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $34.00 to $30.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $93.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $24.00 to $16.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $73.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $3.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $72.00. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $12.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

