Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $1.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,891,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,476,023. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $318.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.28% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 22,038 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $25,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,230,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,547.70. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 28,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $32,531.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,748.40. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,148 shares of company stock worth $99,349. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,746,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 13,605.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,857,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,500 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,570,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,029,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 583,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 399,070 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

