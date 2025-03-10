Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sprott were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 919.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.08. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SII. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sprott in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

