SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.82 and last traded at $80.05, with a volume of 97390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.53.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 73,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

